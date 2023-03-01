The Explosive Disposal Unit safely neutralized the explosive on Harvey Ave. (Alex Senger/Contributed)

The Explosive Disposal Unit safely neutralized the explosive on Harvey Ave. (Alex Senger/Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP asking for public’s help in explosive device investigation

The device was neutralized by Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) around 7:30 p.m. Monday night

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue to investigate the explosive device that was found on Monday, Feb. 27 on Harvey Avenue.

RCMP are going through security footage from all the surrounding businesses in the area. They are asking if anyone that was in the area of Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 that has dashcam footage, to bring it forward to help with the investigation.

Kelowna RCMP can be contacted at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2023-10835.

READ MORE: Power cut to Benvoulin area following early morning crash

READ MORE: Valuable statues stolen from local Kelowna art gallery

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bomb threatsBreaking NewsKelownaOkanaganPipe bomb

Previous story
Driver dies in Highway 97 crash near Kaleden
Next story
Spring on the doorstep, but winter storms threaten Metro Vancouver, parts of B.C.

Just Posted

Village of Keremeos offices. (Brennan Phillips Keremeos Review)
Stranger in white truck going door-to-door asking for water samples in Keremeos

RCMP is investigating after a pair of vehicles were set on fire outside the Penticton Kia car dealership on Saturday, Feb. 25. (Photo- Google Street View)
2 vehicles set on fire at Penticton car dealership

Penticton in March 2023, from West Bench. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
Tired of cold weather in the Okanagan? Be optimistic for March, meteorologist says

Penticton RCMP says Wednesday morning’s fire in the 600-block of Pineview Road is “suspicious in nature.” (File photo)
Suspicious fires destroy 2 vehicles in Penticton neighbourhood, 1 car torched in separate incident