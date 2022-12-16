The Kelowna RCMP detachment is currently facing a 20 per cent staffing gap. (File photo)

Kelowna prolific offender held after breaking release orders

Man was under house arrest at time of breach

A man breaching several release orders is back behind bars after being spotted behind the wheel on Highway 97.

The prolific offender was seen by Lake Country RCMP heading southbound in a Hyundai Tiburon with mismatched plates at around 2:30p.m. on Dec. 7, and failed to stop for investigation.

The man was suspected to be a person on house arrest and prohibited from driving in B.C., prompting mounties to set up the Police Dog Service across from his home in the 800 block of Bullock Road.

Around an hour later, the man arrived home and was arrested while trying to remove the stolen plates.

He was taken into custody without incident and the vehicle was impounded.

“This outstanding coordination between the various RCMP units including, Lake Country General Duty, the Police Dog Service and the Prolific Offenders Unit along with the RCMP dispatch operators relaying information allowed for a quick arrest to place a known offender back before the courts,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of Kelowna RCMP.

The man is being held in custody awaiting bail conditions.

READ MORE: Princeton man faces charge for allegedly harassing mayor

READ MORE: Grace, Too: Kelowna skater to dress for Team Canada

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeRCMP

Previous story
Former Okanagan Hockey Academy and junior hockey coach charged for voyeurism in Penticton
Next story
Two men charged in Kelowna Rail Trail assault skip court

Just Posted

Bill Rotheisler, head coach and general manager of the Castlegar Rebels in 2018. (Chelsea Novak - Castlegar News File)
Former Okanagan Hockey Academy and junior hockey coach charged for voyeurism in Penticton

Spencer Coyne was re-elected as mayor of Princeton in the October, 2022 vote. File photo
Princeton man faces charge for allegedly harassing mayor

The Okanagan School of the Arts cast of Another Elfing Musical dressed for the show. (Submitted)
Tired of rewatching the same old show? Give Another Elfing Musical a try in Penticton

Thrash Wrestling is bringing its annual “Cold Blooded” to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre in 2023. The promotion is holding its debut show at the venue on Saturday, Jan. 14. (Shar’s Photography photo)
Thrash Wrestling bringing its biggest event yet to Penticton