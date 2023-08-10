Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and Councillor Loyal Wooldridge were on hand to unveil the new upgrades at Ballou Park on Aug. 10. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and Councillor Loyal Wooldridge were on hand to unveil the new upgrades at Ballou Park on Aug. 10. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna park receives major facelift

Play, plant and take a pause at the brand new Ballou Park in Glenmore

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas’ speech to unveil the city’s newest park was punctuated by shrieks and laughter from local kids as they tested out the shiny playground.

The Ballou Park upgrade in the north Kelowna community of Glenmore was officially opened on Aug. 10 with a ceremony, cupcakes, games and smiling faces.

After announcing the upgrade in 2021, residents were given the opportunity to share ideas and concerns with city officials.

The resulting park features a design inspired by nature, an expanded community garden, bear-safe garbage bins, native plants, an improved tobogganing hill and fun play equipment, including a zip line.

At the grand opening, children pushed each other on swings, rolled down the enlarged tobogganing hill, played soccer on the grass and climbed the structures.

The park also provides access to a trail network that connects into Knox Mountain.

The park’s renovations cost approximately $1.3 million. All members of the public are invited to visit the new and improved park located at 1859 Ballou Road.

To learn more about parks in the city visit kelowna.ca.

READ MORE: Blizzard forecast in Okanagan Thursday to benefit BC Children’s Hospital

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaOutdoors and RecreationparksRecreation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Website launched on ‘orderly marketing’ for B.C. apple growers
Next story
Riding changes to affect multiple B.C. communities, Okanagan MP says

Just Posted

Eric Kutschera’s friends are riding in his memory to raise money for the SickKids Foundation, which Kutschera raised $22,000 for over the years. (Contributed)
Fundraiser in memorial of Okanagan man raises over $36k for SickKids Foundation

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops continues to burn, three weeks later. (@BCGovFireInfo/Twitter)
3 weeks later: Wildfire south of Kamloops continues to burn

Reg and his family, grandkids from Calgary created a giant Croc sandal in the Peach Fest sandcastle competition. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
PHOTOS: Three crocs, one a shoe in the Penticton Peach Fest sandcastle competition

Trinity Kettyls and Mackenzie Rigg at James Houlihan Park in Victoria during a Vikes Kick Cancer event. Rigg later died of brain cancer. (Armando Tura Photo)
Okanagan soccer star Mackenzie Rigg’s family helps fund scholarship in his name