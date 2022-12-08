(Stock photo)

Kelowna nurse suspended after inappropriate access and sharing of health record

The nurse will be suspended for 3 weeks and will complete remedial education in Responsible Nursing

A Kelowna nurse has been suspended after violating the privacy of a patient.

Antonius Gremmen has been reprimanded after an incident in March when he accessed a patient’s personal health record and then shared the details of the patient’s treatment with a third party when he was “expressly prohibited from doing so,” reads the Consent Agreement that was published by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives on Dec. 5.

Gremmen accessed the health records without clinical justification, said the agreement.

Gremmen has agreed to a suspension of their nursing registration for three weeks and will complete remedial education in Responsible Nursing.

The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public.

READ MORE: ‘We light this fire to remember them’: Kelowna memorial for Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaHospitalsnurse

Previous story
Photos: Two fires spark in 1 day at Penticton’s Campbell Mountain landfill
Next story
Inside B.C.’s new cabinet: a look at some of the key moves as David Eby takes over

Just Posted

A Penticton firefighter gets near a deer stuck in the ice of Okanagan Lake on Thursday morning. (Mike Biden photo)
Oh Deer! Penticton firefighters make frigid rescue

The hot breakfast team at the Toys for Tots and Teens event at Pen Hi on Thursday morning. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Photos: In 2 hours, Toys for Tots and Teens exceeds their 1,000 goal at Penticton Secondary

(Photo- Mike Biden)
Photos: Two fires spark in 1 day at Penticton’s Campbell Mountain landfill

The Penticton Vees have secured deals with their first wave of recruits for next season: Anselmo Rego, Jonathan Castagna, Francesco Dell’Elce, Attila Lippai, Larry Keenan, Landon Cowper, Noah Dziver and Nolan Stevenson. (Photo- Penticton Vees)
Penticton Vees recruit 8 new players in response to expected roster turnover