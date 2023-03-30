Mission Creek Greenway Bridge. (Contributed)

No criminality expected after body found in Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway

Mission Creek Greenway is reopened to the public

Update 9:15 a.m.

The Greenway portion of Mission Creek Park has been cleared and now open following the discovery of a body on Thursday afternoon.

While the death is not criminal in nature, the person was known to police. The family has been notified.

The Kelowna RCMP’s investigation is to wrap up today.

Original

Kelowna RCMP closed Mission Creek Greenway on the afternoon of March 30 after a person was found dead.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that the death is not criminal in nature.

The police are asking people to stay away from the area.

An investigation is underway. Access to Mission Creek Park is limited and the Greenway portion is closed to foot traffic.

The identity of the person has not been released.

