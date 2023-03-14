The British Columbia Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for a Kelowna man convicted of second-degree murder for bludgeoning another man with a hammer. Media wait outside court in Vancouver, on June 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kelowna man Pirko’s murder conviction overturned on appeal based on trial errors

Appeal court rules trial judge’s charge to the jury was ‘so confusing as to amount to error in law’

The British Columbia Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for a Kelowna man convicted of second-degree murder for bludgeoning another man with a hammer.

Steven Pirko was convicted for the 2014 attack on Christopher Ausman after he intervened in a fight between his friend and Ausman, killing the 32-year-old by hitting him at least twice in the head with a hammer.

In a unanimous decision, a three-justice panel of B.C.’s highest court overturned Pirko’s conviction, ruling that the trial judge’s charge to the jury was “so confusing as to amount to error in law.”

In the ruling, Justice Gregory Fitch says the trial judge “misdirected” the jury on the section of the Criminal Code that allows for the lawful defence of another, and failed to help jury members understand how the offence of manslaughter could apply.

In his ruling issued Tuesday, Fitch also says the judge’s final instructions about Pirko’s criminal record were “incomplete and deficient in law.”

Since January 2020, Pirko has been serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 11 years, but the Appeal Court ruling clears the way for a new trial, with a date yet to be set.

The trial judge’s errors “were not harmless,” says Fitch, and “cannot be cured” through other legal measures.

“The cumulative effect of the errors resulted in an unsatisfactory trial,” he says in the decision.

RELATED: Pirko found guilty in the 2014 second-degree murder of Chris Ausman

Law and justice

Previous story
B.C. government expanding post-secondary tuition waiver for former youths in care
Next story
Highway 1 west of Revelstoke to close Tuesday afternoon

Just Posted

Juno Award winners Digging Roots will be one of several Indigenous artists performing at the upcoming SKƏLƔAP Movable Feast in Penticton on March 29. (Ratul Debnath photo)
Movable Feast showcases Indigenous artistry in Penticton

The BCHL celebrated its 60th anniversary All Stars weekend with a first by having the events on an outdoor rink in Penticton. Thousands came out to watch the outdoor events. The rink is now closed for the season. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
Penticton’s outdoor ice rink closes after successful season

WW2 Chinese-Canadian soldiers at ‘Commando Bay’ near Naramata during the summer of 1944. Commando Bay was a training base for a special unit called Operation Oblivion where a select group of Chinese Canadian volunteer soldiers went through rigorous training to go behind enemy lines. These 13 soldiers were instrumental in driving the Japanese forces out. Only a plaque remains at the site. (Okanagan Historical Society/Greater Vernon Museum & Archives/Rick Wong)
Top secret WW2 training base once existed north of Naramata

A truck stolen from an Oliver farm was last spotted in Keremeos. (File photo)
Stolen truck from Oliver last spotted in Keremeos