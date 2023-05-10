Kelowna International Hostel may close after quarter century

After 25 years of hosting travellers from around the world, the Kelowna International Hostel may soon close its doors.

A numbered B.C. company is proposing a five-storey, rental-only building at 2343 Pandosy Street.

Documents submitted to city hall show plans for two bachelor, five one-bedroom, five two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom apartments.

Conceptual rendering of a rental-only apartment project planned for 2343 Pandosy Street. (City of Kelowna)

“The project will provide a strong urban corner situated at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Christleton Avenue,” the documents state.

The current home on the site was built in 1949 and was previously a nurses’ dormitory before becoming a hostel.

The building was sold in 2018.

