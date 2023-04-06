Kelowna Fire Department tackles wildfire near Kirschner Mountain

Crews quickly put out the blaze off of Verde Vista Road

Kelowna’s fire wildfire of the year took place near Verde Vista Road in Black Mountain early Thursday morning and was quickly put out by the Kelowna Fire Department. (Shannon Campbell/Facebook)

The first wildfire of the year around Kelowna has been extinguished by the local fire department.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, the fire department received calls about a blaze off of Verde Vista Road near Kirschner Mountain, in the Black Mountain neighbourhood.

The fire grew to approximately 75 feet by 150 feet before crews were able to put out the blaze. It has been deemed accidental and crews checked the area again a few hours later.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged.

“We would like to remind the public that campfires are not permitted within the City of Kelowna and to be aware that conditions are dry for this time of year,” Platoon Captain Scott Clarke said in a press release.

There was recently a controlled burn in the area but the two fires aren’t related.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP ask for help in search of ‘high risk’ missing man from Lake Country

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of West KelownaKelowna