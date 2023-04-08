An apartment fire started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, April 8 in the 1000 block of Sunset Drive. (Google Maps)

An apartment fire started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, April 8 in the 1000 block of Sunset Drive. (Google Maps)

Kelowna fire department battles 15th floor blaze

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 1000 Sunset Drive

The Kelowna Fire Department doused a 15th floor apartment fire in the early hours on Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., the fire department received calls about a fire in the area of 1000 Sunset Drive, close to downtown Kelowna.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed the blaze was on the 15th floor and smoke was starting to fill the hallways of the building.

Crews rushed up to the 15th floor to find a small fire in apartment’s bedroom. Thankfully, the building’s sprinkler system helped contain the fire and crews extinguished the rest. Smoke caused damage to the rest of the apartment while the sprinkler system caused extensive water damage to multiple floors of the building. After the fire was out, crews remained on scene to minimize the water damage.

The resident of the apartment was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with burns to their hands.

While crews attacked the blaze, the Kelowna RCMP helped evacuate the building. They requested transit buses to come to the scene to help the evacuees stay warm throughout the early morning hours.

The fire is not suspicious and the cause remains undetermined.

The fire department initially responded with six vehicles and 15 personnel.

FortisBC also was called to the scene.

READ MORE: ‘We all want a thriving, safe, downtown core’: Kelowna mayor responds to survey

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fender bender near Kelowna airport affecting long weekend traffic
Next story
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen wants feedback on services and facilities

Just Posted

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s offices in Penticton. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen wants feedback on services and facilities

Chris Mathieson marked 10 years as general manager of the Grist Mill and Gardens heritage site in Keremeos on April 1. (Grist Mill and Gardens/ Facebook)
‘Come back and see it’: Keremeos Grist Mill manager keeps on trucking 10 years later

The crowd gathered to watch the hot pepper eating contest at the 2022 Similkameen Sizzle. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
Similkameen Country looks to busy spring and summer

It’s almost time for the Easter Bunny to visit once again, and they’ll be busy this weekend. (Kiwanis Club of Penticton Facebook)
Easter events in and around Penticton

Pop-up banner image