Emergency crews have responded to a sink hole at Todd and Grantham roads in Kelowna March 7, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

VIDEO: Sink hole caused by broken irrigation line closes Kelowna road

The intersection of Todd and Grantham Roads is closed to traffic

Update 11:20 a.m.

Capital News has learned the sink hole was caused by an irrigation line.

No houses in the area are impacted.

Kelowna city staff say the irrigation line runs up the road and it will likely need to be excavated for repairs, which is estimated to take a few days.

Update 10:45 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP has arrived on scene of a sink hole at Todd and Grantham Roads.

City staff tells Capital News they are trying to determine if the water flow is coming from a domestic or irrigation waterline.

The intersection is blocked off to traffic while crews handle the situation.

Original story 10:30 a.m.

Kelowna firefighters and city staff are on scene of a sinkhole near the intersection of Todd and Grantham roads.

Someone called the incident in just after 10 a.m.

The cause of the sinkhole is suspected to be a waterline break.

Traffic in the area is being impacted.

