(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna family returns from store to find gang task force searching their home

Anti-gang unit swarmed Glenmore home

A Kelowna family is left wondering why a special drug and gang unit were in their home when they got back from an outing to a store.

The family told Capital News they recently have been renovating their home and had left the residence on Thursday (Jan.19) to pick up supplies at Rona.

When they returned, emergency vehicles were parked outside, and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU) was inside.

The family, who did not wish to use their names, said they have no idea why their home was being searched. Police were seen searching boxes in the garage.

Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that local Mounties were not involved, but were on scene as support. He then added that police often hear from people that they don’t know why their residence is being investigated when a search warrant is executed.

The investigation is ongoing.

