Kelowna crews fighting fires and bullying with pink shoulders

Kelowna fire fighters will wear pink shoulder flashes for Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 22, 2023. (Kelowna Fire Department/Submitted)

The Kelowna Fire Department will be wearing pink shoulder flashes for Pink Shirt Day

The Kelowna fire department will be wearing pink shoulder flashes in support of Pink Shirt Day, Feb. 22.

“Bullying has too long been a problem in schools, workplaces, homes and online,” said Mike Walroth, Assistant Fire Chief with the Kelowna Fire Department.

Pink Shirt Day began in 2007, when two high school students from Nova Scotia learned that another student had been bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school. Shortly after, both students distributed pink shirts to their fellow students in solidarity. This act of kindness sparked what is now known as Pink Shirt Day—an international anti-bullying movement.

To learn more about the anti-bullying movement visit pinkshirtday.ca.

