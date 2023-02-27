A Kamloops man was shot on Feb. 25 at a home in the 700-block of McGill Road. (Google Maps)

A Kamloops man was shot on Feb. 25 at a home in the 700-block of McGill Road. (Google Maps)

Kamloops man shot twice in 5 months

Police say both incidents were targeted attacks

A Kamloops man was shot again, for the second time in five months, over the weekend.

The Kamloops RCMP are investigating after being called to the shooting at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 25).

Three men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas allegedly broke into the man’s home and assaulted and shot him before fleeing on foot prior to police arrival.

The 35-year-old man was transported to hospital with what are believed to non-life threatening gunshot wounds and injuries.

“I understand that learning of a second shooting will be concerning to area residents and the community at large but believe it is important that we offer some context here. That context is that the same victim has been targeted twice, and these were not random acts of violence,” Superintendent Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Kamloops RCMP.

In September 2022, the same man was shot in the same house and three men were arrested.

Upon arrival to the Saturday incident, the RCMP flooded the area and despite “significant efforts,” including a search by a Police Service Dog, the three men a were not found, said Shoihet.

“The investigation is a priority and we will continue to advance it, in our efforts to identify and hold to account those responsible for committing these blatant acts of violence,” said Pelley.

Anyone who has information, or who may have been a witness, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and cite file 2023-6527.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Gun ViolencegunsKamloopsRCMPShooting

Previous story
Contaminated waste shipments from Ohio derailment to resume
Next story
‘An absurdity’: Experts slam WHO excusal of sex misconduct

Just Posted

This video still by Alana shows how close the boaters got to the Osoyoos fireworks this Canada Day. (Facebook)
Osoyoos cracking down on Canada Day fireworks

Black Press held a career fair in Kelowna in 2020. (Black Press file photo)
South Okanagan’s largest job fair seeking job seekers

Penticton Western News editor Monique Tamminga was lucky to see the Northern Lights. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Photos: South Okanagan treated to spectacular Northern Lights show

Artists in action were part of the 2022 Lake-to-Lake Art Walk and will be again this year. The inaugural edition of the Ignite the Arts Festival was a nine-day celebration of arts and culture. (Picture This Custom Framing photo)
Penticton Ignite the Arts Walk celebrates everything art