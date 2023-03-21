Kaleden’s Pioneer Park will be getting a new playground surface. (Google Streetview)

Kaleden’s Pioneer Park playground getting new play surface

The existing pea gravel will be replaced with a wood mulch instead

Kaleden’s Pioneer Park will be getting a new ground covering for its playground to meet current safety standards.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen announced March 21 that after a thorough examination of the playground, the current pea gravel surface will need to be replaced.

According to the RDOS, pea gravel is outdated and no longer available for purchase and the surface has further issues with wheelchair accessibility, maintenance costs and general safety.

Instead, the gravel will be replaced with wood fiber mulch instead. In addition to dealing with the issues that the pea gravel presents, the mulch has the benefits of lowering insect infestation and fungal growth and the mess of loose material around the playground area.

No date for when the replacement will happen was announced.

