The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years. The Jesuits logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years. The Jesuits logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members ‘credibly’ accused of child sex abuse

Names the result of probe examining records dating back to the ’50s

The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years.

The Jesuits, a religious order of the Roman Catholic Church, released the list of 27 names today following an audit that began in 2020 that looked at documents going back to the 1950s.

Of the men named, all but three are dead.

The order says in a statement that the release of the names is part of the Jesuits’ effort to promote transparency, accountability, justice and healing for survivors of abuse.

In most cases, the abuse came to light after the alleged abuser had died, with some cases never reaching criminal or civil litigation.

In a statement, Rev. Erik Oland says despite the exhaustive review, other names may be added to the list in the future.

RELATED: Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

Catholic sex abuseReligion

Previous story
UPDATE: Kelowna woman found safe after 10 days
Next story
Firefighter falls from roof battling suspected arson at Golden Law Courts

Just Posted

Ostap Tryhub who recently had to leave his home in war-torn Kyiv, Ukraine is the Penticton Western News' carrier of the month. (Western News photo)
From war torn Ukraine to Penticton paper route

Baldy Mountain is experiencing so much snow they are extending their season until Easter long weekend. (Baldy Mountain)
Too much snow! Ski mountain near Oliver extends season

Nor-Val Rentals store in Oliver on Maple Avenue was broken into in the middle of the night March 10 and numerous expensive electrical tools stolen. They are asking people to be on the look out for Milwaukee tools. (Facebook)
Oliver business offers $1,000 reward after being latest victim of break-ins

Cherie Morgan photo.
Penticton Vees win streak has hit double digits