Jackpot: Westjet offering flights Kelowna to Las Vegas once again

It’s the first time the direct flight has been offered since 2020

Viva Las Vegas!

For the first time since 2020, WestJet is offering direct flights from Kelowna International Airport (YLW) to Las Vegas.

“WestJet is proud to add yet another transborder connection to our winter schedule, between Kelowna and Las Vegas, as we continue to provide guests across Canada with even more affordable and accessible opportunities to escape the cold and find the sun this winter,” said WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer John Weatherill.

Starting Dec. 15, directing flights will be leaving from Kelowna to Las Vegas twice a week, leaving at 8 a.m. Additionally, direct flights from Vegas to Kelowna will also be twice a week, departing at 1:05 p.m.

“WestJet’s unwavering commitment to our region exemplifies the power of partnership in fostering our economic position,” said YLW Chief Executive Officer Sam Samaddar. “With WestJet’s ambitious growth strategy taking flight, we eagerly anticipate the benefits it will bring, strengthening our ties and ensuring YLW continues to be the Okanagan’s link to the world.”

The airline is also adding direct flights to Phoenix, Arizona twice a week.

