The boat is blue and white with 31K 7411 written on the side

The District of Lake Country posted to social media to find the owner of this boat that was reported abandoned. (District of Lake Country/Facebook)

There’s a boat on the south end of Wood Lake and the District of Lake Country is trying to notify the owner.

A blue and white boat with 31K 7411 on the side was photographed by bylaw on July 18 just before 1 p.m.

The boat is in the water near the public beach access at Seymour Road and has been reported as abandoned.

The district took to social media in hopes of finding the owner and getting the boat removed.

