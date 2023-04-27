Involuntary treatment needed, say Penticton ‘Enough is Enough’ rally

Rallies were held across B.C. asking government to declare public safety emergency

A couple dozen people showed up at a rally on Thursday at Highway 97 and Riverside Drive on Thursday. Rallies for public safety to be restored were held across B.C. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

More than 20 people gathered with signs at a public safety rally on the corner of Highway 97 and Riverside Drive in Penticton on Thursday.

The rally organizer shouted ‘enough is enough’ while others held signs that said ‘public safety should be a priority.’

“I have been clean for 20 years and I can tell you first hand that safe supply and harm reduction doesn’t work,” said Michelle, the organizer. She believes that sometimes forced treatment is required.

Enough is Enough rallies took place on Thursday in cities around B.C. — all with the same message for governments to declare a public safety emergency.

Premier David Eby said his government stands behind individuals rallying for public safety today, April 27.

“I agree with those folks who are out there,” Eby said Thursday. “They deserve safe communities and our government is on their side. We have got their backs and we are going to deliver for them.”

When asked what they thought of Eby’s comments, most at the Penticton rally didn’t believe his words.

“Those are just words, it is time for action,” said James.

James, like many there, came out to the rally because he wants to see people causing crime and chaos be forced into treatment for their addictions to help them get clean.

“We need to stand together and be as one here in Penticton and demand change,” said Michelle. She urges more to show up to the next rally.

Another person said she has lived in downtown Penticton since 2005. When she first moved here she felt safe to walk at night. Now she wouldn’t even consider it.

