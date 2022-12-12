(Interior Health/Twitter)

(Interior Health/Twitter)

Interior Health warns of Ivermectin pamphlets distributed in Kelowna

Anti-parasitic drug falsely claimed to treat COVID-19

Despite British Columbia mostly being out of the woods in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, false information continues to be spread.

Interior Health is warning Kelowna residents that leaflets promoting the sale of Ivermectin have recently been circulating in the mail.

Capsules of the anti-parasitic drug are being sold, which Interior Health says “can cause serious health problems” and is not authorized for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

One commentor on Reddit claimed to be a Canada Post carrier, and said that the leaflets were pulled from circulation within a day.

“Why they got approved in the first place is beyond me, but a number of my coworkers were also questioning why they were getting sent out with us in the first place.”

READ MORE: Kelowna bakery fed up with small business break-ins

READ MORE: Multiple emergency crews respond to serious crash down Kelowna embankment

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COVID-19HealthinteriorbcKelowna

Previous story
No injuries as car erupts alongside B.C. home’s Christmas display
Next story
Pedestrian victim of highway crash in Oliver was 35-year-old man

Just Posted

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

A former Penticton man says that looking at child porn is a victimless crime that doesn’t hurt anyone. Trenton Adams was sentenced to 16 months jail. (File photo)
Former Penticton man sentenced to jail for child porn

RCMP. (File)
Pedestrian victim of highway crash in Oliver was 35-year-old man

Don Mulhall holding the Hugh Town Memorial Award (left), with Drew Mitchell from the False Creek Racing Canoe Club. Drew was the 2020 recipient of the award. (Submitted)
Penticton’s Don Mulhall gets national recognition for contributions to paddle sports