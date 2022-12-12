Interior Health warns of Ivermectin pamphlets distributed in Kelowna

Despite British Columbia mostly being out of the woods in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, false information continues to be spread.

Interior Health is warning Kelowna residents that leaflets promoting the sale of Ivermectin have recently been circulating in the mail.

Capsules of the anti-parasitic drug are being sold, which Interior Health says “can cause serious health problems” and is not authorized for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

WARNING – leaflets promoting the sale of Ivermectin are circulating in Kelowna. Ivermectin (veterinary or human versions) is an antiparasitic drug that has not been authorized for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Using this product, may cause serious health problems. pic.twitter.com/6yi6mY4zT1 — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) December 12, 2022

One commentor on Reddit claimed to be a Canada Post carrier, and said that the leaflets were pulled from circulation within a day.

“Why they got approved in the first place is beyond me, but a number of my coworkers were also questioning why they were getting sent out with us in the first place.”

