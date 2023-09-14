Search and Rescue used the helicopter long line to take the climber to an awaiting ambulance. (Steve Horton, stock training image)

Injured climber rescued by helicopter in Penticton

Search and Rescue used the helicopter long line to take the climber to an awaiting ambulance

On Monday, Sept. 11, Penticton Fire Services called Penticton Search and Rescue for assistance in extricating an injured climber from Skaha Bluffs.

Search and Rescue manager Kelvin Hall, in consultation with Penticton Fire, determined that the quickest and safest way was to initiate a helicopter extraction.

Penticton Fire packaged the injured climber, and Search and Rescue used the helicopter long line to take the climber to an awaiting ambulance. The coordinated response between Penticton Fire, Penticton Search and Rescue, Eclipse Helicopters and B.C. Ambulance was instrumental in getting the climber to the emergency department for treatment.

PENSAR did not say what the climber’s injuries were.

An injured ATV rider had to be helped by Penticton Search and Rescue to make the 13-kilometre trip to a waiting ambulance in Olalla on Sept. 8.

PENSAR headed out to the forest service road near Olalla to rescue the rider, who had suffered multiple rib and upper body injuries.

READ MORE: Injured ATV driver rescued in Olalla

Search and Rescue

Love The Keremeos Review?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Like a wrecking ball’: Kootenay woman arrested after twerking at RCMP
Next story
UPDATE: Kelowna youth arrested in relation to attack on Sikh teen at bus stop

Just Posted

The countdown for Penticton Beer Week 2023 is officially on. Leaders from the city’s eight breweries mark the occasion on Friday, Sept. 8, at Yellow Dog Brewing on 169 Estabrook Avenue. (Photo- Sydney Nikulka, Yellow Dog Brewing)
Cheers: Countdown officially on for 5th-ever Penticton Beer Week

At 2022’s Terry Fox Run, Penticton race announcer Steve King shows a picture of Doug Alward (standing on the side of King) with Terry Fox on the epic Marathon on Hope in 1980 where Alward drove the travel van that Fox had behind him every leg of the journey. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Terry Fox Run returns to Penticton’s SS Sicamous

Search and Rescue used the helicopter long line to take the climber to an awaiting ambulance. (Steve Horton, stock training image)
Injured climber rescued by helicopter in Penticton

Thomas Pitchette, left, and Callum Arnott have been named co-captains of the Penticton Vees for the<tcxspan tcxhref="tel:20232024" title="Call 2023-2024 with 3CX Click to Call"> 2023-2024 </tcxspan>B.C Hockey League season. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)
‘It’s an honour’: Penticton Vees’ only returning players named co-captains