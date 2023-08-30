Infrared aerial scans could change status of Kelowna, Lake Country wildfires

The Walroy Lake and Clarke Creek wildfires in Kelowna and Lake Country could be deemed under control in the next 24 hours. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The status of the Walroy Lake and Clarke Creek wildfires in Kelowna and Lake Country could change within the next 24 hours.

According to BC Wildfire Services, both blazes are undergoing infrared aerial scans over the next 24-hours. These scans will determine whether or not the status of the fires will stay the same or be downgraded from being held to under control.

Firefighters continue to patrol urban interface areas and action smoke that is visible at both blazes. In total, one operational field staff and 47 firefighters are currently on scene.

Both fires received 1-5 millimetres of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

All evacuation alerts remain in effect.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

READ MORE: ‘A large amount of wildfire remains’: West Kelowna blaze remains far from over after rainy night

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP drilling for details to find owner of specialized dental equipment

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelownaLake CountryOkanagan