Image from a video taken of the arrest on May 30 in downtown Kelowna.

“Imperfect but reasonable”: Judge finds Kelowna constable not guilty of assault

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was caught on camera punching a suspect during an arrest downtown

“Shocking but reasonable” was the final verdict in the assault charges against Kelowna Const. Siggy Pietrzak.

The RCMP officer was charged with assault in April 2021, following an arrest in downtown Kelowna in May 2020 was caught on camera.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie charged with assault believes punching during arrest was necessary

Ultimately, the judge ruled Pietrzak was not guilty, stating the officer had few options when he arrived on scene and did not act with cruel intent.

Judge Mariane Armstrong said she considered the point-of-view of all involved parties, including the two videos submitted to evidence and putting herself in the defendant’s shoes.

READ MORE: Kelowna cop charged with assault claims unreasonable delays in trial

Armstrong said Pietrzak had few options when he arrived on scene as a vehicle was behind the suspect, Trevor Russell, and the two officers already on scene were attempting to subdue the suspect from either side.

It was also noted that Const. Regan Donahue testified he considered use of his taser to force Russell into compliance, which Armstrong said suggested additional force was needed.

Before giving the final verdict, the judge commented on the testimony of Russell, saying he was not a reliable witness having lied to police about things such as having drugs in his butt and the amount of alcohol he consumed prior to the interaction.

Pietrzak’s actions have been described as imperfect, but reasonable.

Pietrzak had been suspended with pay while the trial was ongoing. It’s unclear if he has returned to the field.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CourtKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Salvation Army not allowed in front of BC Liquor stores this Christmas
Next story
Contract awarded for review of E911 service in Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

Just Posted

A consultant has been hired to study improvements to the E911 service within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. (Black Press file photo)
Contract awarded for review of E911 service in Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

Josh, left, and Bradly Nadeau were named the BCHL's first and second stars of the month for October. (Jack Murray)
Nadeau brothers the lone Penticton Vees to make 2022 B.C. Hockey League All-Star Game

Employers and job-seekers are invited to the Okanagan’s biggest job fair in March at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. (File photo)
Looking for a place to work? South Okanagan’s largest job fair coming to Penticton

Penticton Western News’ Heather Haughian is holding one of two boxes that we are hoping to fill with non-perishable food items to give to the Salvation Army food bank. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Penticton Western News participates in reverse Advent Calendar