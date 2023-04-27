Impaired driving charges laid against man who crashed into parked car in Kelowna

Passenger seriously injured, sent to hospital

A car crash on Tuesday night led the Kelowna RCMP and emergency health services to take an impaired driver off the streets.

Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, a person travelling in a white truck westbound in the 600 block of Cook Road collided with a parked vehicle before driving into a residential yard. The driver was taken into custody for operating a vehicle while impaired, while a passenger was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

A court appearance is yet to be scheduled for the driver. RCMP say charges of impaired operation causing bodily harm will likely be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for assessment.

“We are grateful that no one else was seriously injured or killed as a result of this incident. This surely would have been a terrifying sight for witnesses and those involved,” said Kelowna Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

Officers are conducting their investigation and collecting evidence. Anyone who saw the incident, has dashcam footage, or any additional information, is to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 with the file number 2023-22074.

