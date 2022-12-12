Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

CEO says ICBC banking on insurance rates, global supply chain issues levelling out to cover costs

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. (ICBC) has applied to the B.C. Utilities Commission to freeze its basic rate for another two years.

The cost of ICBC’s basic vehicle insurance package hasn’t increased since 2019, when it jumped 6.3 per cent.

Speaking at the crown corporation’s headquarters in North Vancouver Monday (Dec. 12), Premier David Eby said the decision aims to help address the ever-increasing cost of living British Columbians are facing.

“The affordability of car insurance is a key part of owning a car.”

ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez recognized the corporation is forecast to lose close to $300 million this year, but said the decision not to hike rates is relying on future projections. Specifically, Jimenez said they expect interest rates and global supply chain issues to level out in the coming years, improving ICBC’s own financial situation.

“The business is sound and we can afford to be doing what we are today,” Jimenez said in response to skepticism.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaICBC

Previous story
Singh threatens to pull out of supply and confidence agreement over health care
Next story
Europe shifts focus to avoiding energy shortage next year

Just Posted

Insulating your water meter, even just wrapping them in a towel can save you from a whole headache of problems this winter. (City of Penticton)
One simple step will prevent pipes from freezing in Okanagan

Game Cave owner Trevor Sparreboom seen here in 2021 with the Switch gaming bundles he was giving to deserving families in need. For the third year in a row, Game Cave is donating 2 Nintendo Switch, OLED game console, extra controller, and a game to a family in need of a little extra help this Christmas through SOWINS.(Western News file photo)
For the 3rd year, Penticton’s Game Cave gifting 2 gaming bundles to families in need

Penticton Starfish backpack program chair Tracy Van Raes accepts a cheque for over $1,500 from The Bay’s general manager Christine Adams. (Submitted)
The Bay in Penticton held a charity gala raising over $1,500 for Starfish program

Cranbrook Bucks take out the red hot Penticton Vees 4-1 on Saturday night. (Vees photo)
Penticton Vees lose 2 in a row