‘I will arrest you’: Kelowna protestor charged with assault told not to enter Interior Health

On March 2, the court heard that David Lindsay was told not to enter the Interior Health building

David Lindsay (right) and two of his supporters outside the Kelowna Courthouse on March. 1. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

A prominent leader in Kelowna’s ‘freedom fighter’ community has begun cross examination of an officer who was present on the scene of an alleged assault, on the second day of a drawn-out trial.

David Lindsay is representing himself in the trial for two counts of assault stemming from an incident that occurred in 2021 at an Interior Health Building downtown Kelowna.

Court was delayed on day one of the trial on March 1 after Lindsay and his supporters refused a bag search.

Officer David Fortier was the first witness called to the stand in the trial.

His testimony is under a voir dire and parts of it may not be entered into evidence.

Fortier said that Lindsay was “not violent but confrontational,” when speaking with him prior to the alleged assault on Aug. 19, 2021.

Fortier was parked in front of the Interior Health Building at 505 Doyle Avenue, waiting for his colleague, when he noticed a protest going on in front of the building.

He claims that he was approached by Lindsay, who asked “are you here for me?”

Fortier said that Lindsay then asked him what would happen if he entered the Interior Health building.

Fortier replied, “I will arrest you.”

The second witness, Taj Smith, a Paladin security guard was then called to the stand by the Crown prosecutor.

On the day of the alleged assault, Smith was working at Interior Health and was tasked with standing in front of the door to prevent people from entering the building.

Smith said that the nature of the protest was “ambiguous” and related to COVID-19, mask mandates and vaccines.

He said there was a protest a few weeks prior where protestors entered and disturbed the employees and patrons of Interior Health.

After the incident, Smith said that some people were contacted by Interior Health and were told that they were no longer allowed inside.

“Mr. Lindsay was one of the people not welcome inside the building.”

Smith said that on the day of the incident, Lindsay was spoken to by another Paladin security guard and was told that that he was not allowed inside the building.

He said that he overheard Lindsay telling another security guard that he would be entering the building.

Smith said that he also heard Fortier telling Lindsay that he would be arrested if he entered the building.

Smith was still standing at the doors of the building when Lindsay and a group of protestors approached the entrance.

He testified that Lindsay walked up towards two other guards and tried to push past them.

“I do recall him pushing his body against Mr. Davis and Mr. Smith’s (another guard) body,” said Smith.

The trial continues later this afternoon.

