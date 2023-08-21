BC Wildfire Service crews soak down the aftermath of a human-caused fire in West Bench near Penticton on Aug. 19. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

BC Wildfire Service crews soak down the aftermath of a human-caused fire in West Bench near Penticton on Aug. 19. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Human-caused grass fire near Penticton prompts call to stay out of backcountry

People using recreational vehicles off-road like ATVs and motorbikes were specifically called out

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, local municipalities and local Indigenous bands have called for caution from people who want to go out into the back country.

The joint statement was issued on Sunday, after a human-caused fire erupted on Saturday in West Bench near to the area’s elementary school.

A quick response by BC Wildfire Service, Penticton Fire Department and the Penticton Indian Band Fire Department were able to bring the fire under control before it threatened any structures.

The Park Rill wildfire near Twin Lakes is also listed as a human-caused fire, and that fire is currently listed at over 1,090 hectares in size.

The joint statement reminds people that the region is currently facing extremely dry conditions that could easily lead to a new wildfire starting and pulling vital resources from other fires.

In particular, the warning calls out people who use dirt bikes, ATVs and other motorized vehicles recreationally in off-road areas, and calls on them to avoid adding to the already heavy burden on emergency personnel by participating in any activity that could spark a fire.

“And that’s all it takes: a small spark with favourable conditions can grow quickly,” reads the statement. “And we can’t stress enough, there is a ban on campfires throughout the entire region and there are no exceptions.

“We thank you in advance for doing your part to keep us all safe.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsPenticton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna airport closed to allow for aerial firefighting
Next story
Nearly 60 structures confirmed lost or damaged in Central Okanagan wildfires

Just Posted

A helicopter drops water on a human-caused fire in West Bench near Penticton on Aug. 19. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Human-caused grass fire near Penticton prompts call to stay out of backcountry

From left to right: John Showman on fiddle, Max Malone on bass, and Chris Coole on banjo (Contributed Joel Varjassy).
Perseverance, hope at centre of B.C. wildfire song by band with Lytton roots

Bridging generations, Hereditary Penticton Indian Band Chief Adam Eneas and Nk’wi?kn, treasurer for the Ooknakane Freindship Centre, cut the ribbon held by local youth to officially open the Three Winds Friendship Centre in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
Three Winds Friendship Centre opens in Keremeos

Danielle Lovesy drove through Scotch Creek on Sunday and captured this devastation. (Facebook)
Bush Creek East fire 41,041 hectares, light rain forecasted for Shuswap