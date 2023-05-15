Huge hole left as Penticton Fill the Food Gap set to shut down

Founder Cherith Robson started the food program after losing her son

A program that has provided food hampers to hundreds of vulnerable families, seniors and those experiencing homelessness in Penticton is shutting down.

Cherith Robson, founder of Penticton Fill The Food Gap took to Facebook to announce the news.

“I have some news that’s difficult to share as it marks the end of something very dear to my heart,” said Robson.

Robson will be moving to the Coast to be with her loved ones.

“My son died on July 17, 2020 and I died too,” she explained. She lost her son to fentanyl poisoning.

Robson started Fill The Food Gap in August of 2021.

“The reason I breath today is because of my loved ones, Fill the Food Gap and the support of this community,” she said.

In the time she ran Fill the Food Gap, the volunteers averaged approximately 50 hampers a month, serving families, seniors and single people.

It was the experience of giving back and care of the Penticton community that helped her through ‘the most difficult time of my life.”

“I have been shown such unconditional love that I have never experienced before.”

“Food insecurity is a very serious issue in this community and we are blessed to have a few incredible volunteer programs that dedicate their time and energy trying to relieve this problem,” she added.

She urges people to continue to support programs like the Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry, Starfish Pack – Penticton, Soupateria and the other food programs that work so hard, she said.

There are so many people to thank for their support, she said. The Feedway, Affordable Storage Starbucks, Barry Beecroft Fuel, Wouda’s Bakery, Elks Penticton Lodge 51 and of course the Community fridge and Pantry, shenoted.

“Of course, my biggest thanks goes to Geneva. What a great team we have made.”

After Robson’s announcement comments of support and appreciation came flooding in for all her efforts to feed the most vulnerable and the difference she has made in countless lives.

Starfish Pack took to Facebook to give thanks to Robson’s endless giving and to say what a deep loss it is for Penticton.

“Your legacy lives on and we are incredibly thankful for what you have accomplished,” said the post.

Allison Howard, who co-organizes Penticton’s Community Friday also said what a legacy Robson leaves.

“You will be so missed but what a legacy you leave,” said Howard.

Unfortunately, no one will be taking up Fill the food gap at this point, Robson confirmed.

