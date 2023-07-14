West Vancouver Police and West Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called to the area of Eagle Lake Access Road and Cypress Bowl Road Thursday (July 13, 2023) around 11:35 a.m. after a hiker had fallen into Cypress Creek Canyon. (West Vancouver Police)

West Vancouver Police and West Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called to the area of Eagle Lake Access Road and Cypress Bowl Road Thursday (July 13, 2023) around 11:35 a.m. after a hiker had fallen into Cypress Creek Canyon. (West Vancouver Police)

Hiker dies after falling 200 feet into canyon in West Vancouver

The man, in his 70s, was hiking with a large group around Cypress Creek Canyon

A man in his 70s has died while hiking in West Vancouver.

West Vancouver Police and West Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called to the area of Eagle Lake Access Road and Cypress Bowl Road Thursday (July 13) around 11:35 a.m. after a hiker had fallen into Cypress Creek Canyon.

The hiker, a man in his 70, was hiking with a large group when he fell about 200 feet into the canyon.

Fire crews recovered his body.

READ MORE: U.S. hiker dies after falling from popular B.C. hiking trail near Whistler

This is the second hiker to die in B.C. this week.

On Monday, Sea to Sky RCMP and Whistler Search and Rescue were called to Garibaldi Provincial Park in the Black Tusk area after a woman had fallen and was seriously injured.

Nicole Killian, 28, from Vermont, died a short time later.

READ MORE: Wildfire on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver not growing, smoke reduced

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hiking

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Delegates from Kelowna sister city visit, exchange gifts for 40 year anniversary
Next story
Heat forecast sparks Vernon fire chief to offer wildfire prevention tips

Just Posted

Penticton RCMP have the highest caseload in the province.
UPDATE: Missing teenager located by Penticton RCMP

Blasting work was conducted at Highway 97 in Summerland on Friday, July 14. The road has since reopened with single-lane traffic. (Monique Tamminga- Western News)
Highway 97 in Summerland down to single-lane following blasting work

Heritage Hills south of Penticton is shown in this photo from to a real estate listing for a property in the community. Building permits are no longer being issued for new homes there due to issues with the wastewater system for the area. (Realtor.ca)
Skaha sewer system owner hit with over $190k in penalties

Work on Highway 97 in Summerland. (Ministry of Transportation)
Blasting to close Highway 97 in Summerland