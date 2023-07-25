Traffic on Highway 97 in Summerland was stalled earlier on Tuesday, July 25 following a two-vehicle collission. The highway is now open once again. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Traffic on Highway 97 in Summerland was stalled earlier on Tuesday, July 25 following a two-vehicle collission. The highway is now open once again. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Highway 97 open in Summerland following collision

Two-vehicle incident earlier on July 25 stopped traffic on highway

Traffic is moving on Highway 97 in Summerland following a collision on the morning of July 25.

READ ALSO: Vehicle flips causes traffic chaos on Highway 97 outside Summerland

Earlier, traffic was backed up in both directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of the highway and Thornber Street and Arkell Road.

Because of the incident, there had earlier been heavy traffic on roads through Summerland as motorists bypassed the site of the collision.

The highway opened by mid-afternoon on July 25.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionHighway 97Summerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. working to source hay, feed for farmers in need immediately
Next story
UPDATE: Eagle Bay fire under control, additional resources sent to Adams Lake

Just Posted

A worker is position on the cliff overlooking Highway 97 during the work in the area of the Summerland slide. On May 15, a larger slide occurred covering a 40-metre section of the highway. Around 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material had to be brought down from the slope. (Photo courtesy of Heidi Berthiaume)
Highway 97 at the Summerland slide is now fully open

The July 21 lightning-caused Bull Creek fire west of Summerland grew to 7.4 hectares before it was held. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfires west of Summerland and north of Penticton under control

Blast from the past — A decade ago, Canadian Barbi Brochu was the first finisher of the swim leg of the 2009 Ultraman, setting a new women’s course record with a 2:42:41. The ultra-endurance race left Penticton in 2014 and returned in 2019. The race returns to the city from July 28 to 30, 2023. (Western News file photo)
3-day, 500-km Ultraman Canada race welcomes athletes to Penticton

Penticton court.
Conditional sentence for Penticton man who led officers on midnight chase