Highway 97 in Summerland down to single-lane following blasting work

Drivers on Highway 97 are reporting delays Saturday when travelling through Summerland

Blasting work was conducted at Highway 97 in Summerland on Friday, July 14. The road has since reopened with single-lane traffic. (Monique Tamminga- Western News)

Single-lane alternating traffic has returned to Highway 97 in Summerland on Saturday, July 15, following blasting work at the site of a recent landslide on Friday evening.

The Ministry of Transportation conducted its slope mitigation efforts between Arkell Road and Lakeshore Drive South, with the section of the highway reopening at around 9 p.m. on July 14.

Drivers on Highway 97 took to social media Saturday, reporting more than 20 minutes of delays amid the single-lane traffic change.

Detours are available via Giant’s Head Road, as well as Highway 3, 3A, 97C and 5A, according to DriveBC.

The MOTI says a substantial blast was required for safety reasons and that material removal would take longer than previous efforts.

Crews have attended the site of a pair of recent landslides just south of Summerland since May.

