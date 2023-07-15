Blasting work was conducted at Highway 97 in Summerland on Friday, July 14. The road has since reopened with single-lane traffic. (Monique Tamminga- Western News)

Highway 97 in Summerland down to single-lane following blasting work

Drivers on Highway 97 are reporting delays Saturday when travelling through Summerland

Single-lane alternating traffic has returned to Highway 97 in Summerland on Saturday, July 15, following blasting work at the site of a recent landslide on Friday evening.

The Ministry of Transportation conducted its slope mitigation efforts between Arkell Road and Lakeshore Drive South, with the section of the highway reopening at around 9 p.m. on July 14.

Drivers on Highway 97 took to social media Saturday, reporting more than 20 minutes of delays amid the single-lane traffic change.

Detours are available via Giant’s Head Road, as well as Highway 3, 3A, 97C and 5A, according to DriveBC.

The MOTI says a substantial blast was required for safety reasons and that material removal would take longer than previous efforts.

Crews have attended the site of a pair of recent landslides just south of Summerland since May.

