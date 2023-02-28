Police block the road at the scales for most of the morning commute. It opened again at 8:10 a.m.

Update: Highway 97 open in Kaleden after vehicle incident

The highway was closed in both directions for the morning commute

Update: 8:20 a.m.

Highway 97 at Lakehill Rd. has been re-opened in both directions.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions in Kaleden because of a vehicle incident.

The crash is at the intersection of Hwy 97 and Lakehill Road.

Delays are expected in the area and emergency crews are on route.

DriveBC is urged travellers to drive with caution due to slippery conditions from Garnet Valley to Kaleden.

More to come.

A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic for people driving near Penticton Secondary School on the morning of Feb. 28. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Highway 97 is closed in Kaleden because of a vehicle incident. (Google Maps)
