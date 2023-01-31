Highway 97 closed between Kamloops and Falkland

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97 both ways, near Kamloops and Falkland (DriveBC)

All lanes have been closed on Highway 97 between Kamlooops and Falkland due to a vehicle incident at approximately 11:30 a.m.

A stretch of 0.9 kilometres has been closed off, between Duck Range Road and Monte Creek.

According to DriveBC, major delays are expected.

Emergency crews are already on scene, while a detour has been set up, through Barnhartvale Road.

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

AccidentsHighway 97Kamloops