A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97 both ways, near Kamloops and Falkland (DriveBC)

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97 both ways, near Kamloops and Falkland (DriveBC)

Highway 97 closed between Kamloops and Falkland

Vehicle incident three kilometres east of Monte Creek

All lanes have been closed on Highway 97 between Kamlooops and Falkland due to a vehicle incident at approximately 11:30 a.m.

A stretch of 0.9 kilometres has been closed off, between Duck Range Road and Monte Creek.

According to DriveBC, major delays are expected.

Emergency crews are already on scene, while a detour has been set up, through Barnhartvale Road.

READ MORE: Vernon Panthers roar to first place showing at Immaculata Sweet 16 tournament

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AccidentsHighway 97Kamloops

Previous story
Woman pleads guilty to Monte Lake, Kamloops arson
Next story
Petition started to improve parking services at UBC’s Okanagan campus

Just Posted

Bryan Miles who became well known at Christmas time for fixing up old bikes and giving them to kids for Christmas is in jail charged with sex assault from 2021. The charge has not been proven in court. (Facebook)
Osoyoos bike Santa arrested and behind bars

A home near Crowsnest Winery was destroyed on Sunday after a fire ripped through the building. After six hours the fire was finally extinguished by firefighters. (Contributed)
Fire destroys home in Cawston, no injuries

Buzz Lightyear
Morning Start: The voice behind Buzz Lightyear

A Penticton man has pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle into a Summerland Nesters store clerk in the summer of 2021. (Google)
Penticton man pleads guilty to driving car into Summerland store clerk