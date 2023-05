Five properties are under an evacuation order

Members of the Cache Creek Fire Department worked into the night to try and keep floodwaters at bay. (Photo credit: Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department)

Flooding at Cache Creek has forced the closure of Highway 97.

The highway was closed Tuesday night, May 2, at about 10:30 p.m. A detour is in effect for motorists with either Highway 24 or Highway 1.

The viilage of Cache Creek remains under a local state of emergency. Five properties are now under an evacuation order.

