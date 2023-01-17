Highway 3 reopens following rockslide near Keremeos

The Eagle RV Park evacuations have not yet been rescinded

This boulder came crashing down the mountain, over Highway 3 and into a person’s trailer in Keremeos. Luckily the person wasn’t home at the time on Jan. 16. (Jaime Pacheco Facebook)

As of Tuesday afternoon, Highway 3 reopened following a rockslide that crossed the road just outside Keremeos on Jan. 16.

A travel advisory for the highway from Keremeos to Hedley is in effect and warning drivers to be on the look out for falling rocks.

A geotechnical assessment was conducted by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Tuesday morning, clearing the way for re-opening.

The slide sent large boulders tumbling down the mountainside, damaging a trailer and Quonset in the RV park across the highway. The resident of the trailer was not home at the time of the rock fall.

The RV park was evacuated by the RDOS as a precaution on Monday afternoon, followed by a state of local emergency that was declared at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Updates on whether or not the evacuation will be lifted are expected soon.

The RDOS is also responding to a slide between Tulameen and Coalmont that occurred on Jan. 17, closing Coalmont Rd.

