Highway 3 closed between Osoyoos and Keremeos for ongoing wildfire

Planned ignitions took place Wednesday and into Thursday on Eagle Bluff fire

Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

Highway 3 between Osoyoos and Keremeos is closed in both directions due to ongoing activities involving the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The wildfire is between Old Richter Pass Road and Lambert Court for 6.8 kilometres. According to DriveBC, there is limited visibility with smoke on the route. A detour is not available. The next update is expected at 2 p.m.

More than 1,000 hectares of planned ignitions got underway on the west flank on Wednesday, Aug. 2, between Nighthawk Road, up to Frank Lake area. BC Wildfire Service is expected to proceed with the remaining ignitions today, Thursday, Aug. 3.

A combination of hand and aerial ignitions with support from ground personnel, structure protection personnel and aerial resources began the burn in the evening of Aug. 1, with plans to carry on through the day on Aug. 2 if conditions allow.

The latest size estimate for the fire has it at least 3,044 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border and at least 6,364 hectares south of the border.

The wildfire, that started July 29, seemed to flare up again both on the eastern and western flanks on Tuesday night, with helicopters and air bombers working very hard all day.

Traffic control has been coordinated for Highway 3 and there will be closures and single lane traffic.

The Emergency reception centre in Oliver is being moved to Sonora Community Centre (8505 68 Avenue, Osoyoos) and is currently scheduled to open on Friday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you require support, including food or lodging, please contact Emergency Support Services (ESS) at 250-486-1890. You can register online at ess.gov.bc.ca.

On Wednesday, the RDOS issued an evacuation order was issued for the Osoyoos Wildlife Federation at 14000 Strawberry Creek Road in Electoral Area “A”. The order remains in place.

VIDEO: Cross-border 1k hectare controlled burn for Eagle Bluff Wildfire near Osoyoos

