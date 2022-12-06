(Shuswap Road Report)

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke after a vehicle incident

The closure starts at the western boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

The incident occurred between the west boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk after 1:30 p.m. An assessment is underway, but there is no alternative route at this time.

The incident will cause delays while emergency crews deal with the incident.

(Shuswap Road Report)

The next update is not expected until 6 p.m., but the Revelstoke Review will stay up-to-date on the incident as more information becomes available.

(Shuswap Road Report)

READ MORE: Road closure planned on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

READ MORE: November real estate sales similar to pre-pandemic in Okanagan

GoldenRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
UPDATE: Historic restaurant in Penticton to be turned into 3-storey office building
Next story
Instead of a teddy bear toss, 2 B.C. hockey teams are asking fans to throw ‘warmth items’ for the homeless

Just Posted

The Osoyoos CIBC branch was robbed on Monday, Dec. 5 by a lone individual. (Google Streetview)
Osoyoos bank robbed in broad daylight

(Black Press file photo)
November real estate sales similar to pre-pandemic in Okanagan

Built in 1915, this Tudor-style home was the family residence of Penticton Dr. Herb McGregor. Located at the corner of Eckhardt and Argyle, this heritage house was turned into Bogner’s Restaurant in 1976 and has been serving farm-to-table cuisine since then. (Courtesy of oldphoto.ca)
UPDATE: Historic restaurant in Penticton to be turned into 3-storey office building

(File photo)
Pedestrian killed on Highway 97 in Oliver