Highway 1 east of Revelstoke closed

The highway will be closed with no alternative route from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Highway 1 will be closed east of Revelstoke from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for avalanche control work.

⛔ REMINDER – #BCHwy1 CLOSED in both directions east of #Revelstoke for avalanche control from 11AM to 1PM today. No detour will be available. Expect delays. #GoldenBC #GlacierNP

ℹ️ For more info: https://t.co/Acp44dwrbI pic.twitter.com/lCxG6OL5bu — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 9, 2023

The highway closure will start near the Illecillewaet brake check and runs more than nine kilometers to the western boundary of Glacier National Park. There will be no detour around the closure, so drivers should be aware.

DriveBC cautioned for drivers to watch for traffic control and will provide an update at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre to host youth-led art festival

READ MORE: VIDEO: Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke recap

Breaking NewsRevelstoketrans-canada highway