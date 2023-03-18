Update: Highway 1 east of Golden is reopened.
✅ CLEAR – #BCHwy1 – Avalanche Control between #FieldBC and the #BC / #Alberta border has been cleared. The highway is FULLY OPEN #BCHwy95 / #BCHwy93. #GoldenBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 18, 2023
Original: Highway 1 east of Golden is closed for avalanche control work until 4 p.m.
⛔#BCHwy1 The highway is CLOSED in both directions between #FieldBC and the #BC / #Alberta border until 4:00 PM MDT for avalanche control. Alternate routes available via #BCHwy95 / #BCHwy93. #GoldenBC
ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/phkRQNIwXl pic.twitter.com/NpaY251NSc
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 18, 2023
DriveBC issued a warning that Highway 1 between Field, BC, and the Alberta border is closed this afternoon.
While the highway is closed, drivers can take an alternative route using BC Highway 95 and 93. The secondary route will add roughly an hour to the drive, so drivers should plan accordingly.
DriveBC will update when the route reopens near 4 p.m.