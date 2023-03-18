Highway 1 will be closed east of Golden until 4 p.m. for avalanche control work

Update: Highway 1 east of Golden is reopened.

Original: Highway 1 east of Golden is closed for avalanche control work until 4 p.m.

DriveBC issued a warning that Highway 1 between Field, BC, and the Alberta border is closed this afternoon.

While the highway is closed, drivers can take an alternative route using BC Highway 95 and 93. The secondary route will add roughly an hour to the drive, so drivers should plan accordingly.

DriveBC will update when the route reopens near 4 p.m.

