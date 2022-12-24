Highway 1 is closed from Revelstoke to Golden due to avalanche hazards. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 is closed from Revelstoke to Golden due to avalanche hazards. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 closed from Revelstoke and Golden due to avalanche hazard

The highway will be closed until at least 9 p.m.

Highway 1 from Revelstoke to Golden is closed in both directions.

Due to heavy snowfall, the stretch of the highway to closed because it’s a high avalanche hazard area. A detour is not available.

The area is expecting 20 to 30 centimetres of snow today under the winter storm warning.

The next update isn’t until 9 p.m., according to DriveBC.

READ MORE: Winter storm warning continues for Coquihalla, Highway 3, Okanagan Connector

READ MORE: Few disruptions at Kelowna airport; weather could impact more flights

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AvalancheBreaking NewsGoldenKelownaOkanaganRevelstokeWinter

Previous story
Flooded pedestrian path on Osoyoos Lake fixed; reopens to public 4 years after damage

Just Posted

Highway 1 is closed from Revelstoke to Golden due to avalanche hazards. (DriveBC)
Highway 1 closed from Revelstoke and Golden due to avalanche hazard

Work to fix the Osoyoos Lake Pedestrian Path is almost done and it has reopened for public use four years after floodwaters overtopped the road in the area. (Photo- Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen)
Flooded pedestrian path on Osoyoos Lake fixed; reopens to public 4 years after damage

A person makes their way through the Sandy Hill neighbourhood of Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

South Okanagan General Hospital
Nursing shortage temporarily closes Oliver hospital’s emergency department