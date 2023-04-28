High temperatures in the Shuswap prompt warnings about rising water levels

CSRD warns snow melt and runoff could increase with mid- to high-20 degree heat

Smaller bodies of water are at risk of rapidly rising due to high temperatures in the Shuswap increasing the rate of snow melt and runoff. (Lorn McCausland photo)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is warning residents to be cautious about rapidly rising water levels.

In a media release from the CSRD, the Shuswap Emergency Program stated cooler spring weather has delayed snow melts but warned of a predicted rapid increase in temperatures in the coming days.

Shuswap temperatures are forecast to hit the mid- to high-20 degree mark this weekend, and snow melt and runoff could quickly increase, reads the release.

This shouldn’t significantly impact local lake levels but the CSRD warns that smaller water systems like lakes, rivers, streams and creeks could rise quickly.

Residents with properties in flood-prone areas near these smaller bodies of water can take proactive protection measures. People are advised to monitor water levels and keep an eye on any signs of flooding or land slippage.

The CSRD also reminds people to be careful around fast-flowing water and to supervise children and pets.

