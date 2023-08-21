A swimming advisory has been posted for the western portion of Okanagan Lake beach in Penticton due to high levels of E.coli. (Western News file photo)

High levels of E.coli prompts swimming advisory at Penticton beach

Water advisory for Okanagan Lake beach between S.S. Sicamous and Power Street

The City of Penticton, in conjunction with Interior Health, has issued a swimming advisory for a section Okanagan Lake beach between the S.S. Sicamous and Power Street after a sample test identified higher-than-normal levels of E.coli bacteria.

Signs have been posted at the beach stating that the water quality is poor and swimming is not recommended at that location at this time.

A Swimming Advisory is a notice to swimmers that bacterial levels (E. coli) are currently higher than those allowed in Health Canada’s Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality. This test found 1,500 colony-forming units of E. coli per 100 ml sample, which is above the maximum allowable number of 400 per 100 ml sample.

Once Interior Health determines that bacteria levels have returned to acceptable levels, the city will notify the public that the advisory has been lifted and the signage will be removed.

For more information about water quality at Penticton’s beaches, visit penticton.ca/beach-water-quality.

Water

