Help deliver a message on conservation when the NatureBus comes to the Okanagan

The design on the Nature Canada NatureBus that will be coming through Penticton and Osoyoos at the end of November. (Submitted)

People wanting to send a message about the need to protect our natural spaces will have a chance to add their voices together when Nature Canada’s NatureBus comes through the Okanagan.

In partnership with the Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance (OSCA), the bus will be stopping at Okanagan College in Penticton on Nov. 28 and at the Osoyoos Desert Centre on Nov. 29 during its nationwide tour.

Its stop will include the collecting of messages for world leaders, which will be delivered to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at NatureCOP, the UN biodiversity conference in Montreal.

NatureCOP (the 15th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity) will be held in Montreal from December 7 to 19. With the world’s gaze focused on the city, Canadians have a chance to show just how committed they are to protecting nature.

“We have joined with Nature Canada to host the NatureBus because we care about our natural world and want to protect it,” said Paul Lockington OSCA program coordinator. “The messages we will be collecting from concerned Okanagan’s will be included with those of other invested Canadians from across the country, calling on world leaders to act at the NatureCOP to stop nature loss once and for all.”

The OSCA said they are eager to both host the NatureBus and to showcase the stewardship work being done in the Okanagan.

“The planet is staring down the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss,” said Graham Saul, Executive Director at Nature Canada. “NatureCOP in Montreal could be the moment we turn things around for nature — and Canada unexpectedly finds itself in the driver’s seat.”

Nature Canada, one of Canada’s largest conservation organizations, has three buses going from town to town across Canada collecting messages of support for a plan to restore nature. Buses will be leaving from Halifax, London, and Vancouver.

After delivering the messages to Prime Minister Trudeau at the start of NatureCOP, the messages will be displayed at Nature Canada’s installment at the Canada Pavilion.

