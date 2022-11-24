Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on Highway 1 between the Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass on Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2022. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)

Heavy snowfall warning issued for Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Golden

Up to 15 centimetres expected Friday morning along stretch of Highway 1

  • Nov. 24, 2022 11:40 a.m.
  • News

People planning to travel east of Sicamous on Highway 1 Friday should be prepared for heavy snowfall.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Nov. 25. About 15 centimetres of snow is expected between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass along the Trans-Canada Highway, and on Highway 3 between Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

A Pacific frontal system is expected to sweep over the Interior on Friday. Environment Canada says heavy snow from the system will begin in the morning over Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, and spread to the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass in the afternoon. The snow will taper off to a few flurries early in the evening as the front moves southward away from the region.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” warns Environment Canada. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Read more: Snowfall warning in effect for major Interior highways, Okanagan, Shuswap

