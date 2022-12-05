Up to 10 centimetre of snow is expected to fall in the North Okanagan-Shuswap beginning Monday night, Dec. 5, 2022. (Black Press Media files)

Up to 10 centimetre of snow is expected to fall in the North Okanagan-Shuswap beginning Monday night, Dec. 5, 2022. (Black Press Media files)

Heavy snowfall anticipated for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Beginning tonight, up to 10 centimetres expected

  • Dec. 5, 2022 3:00 p.m.
  • News

An arctic front is expected to bring heavy snowfall to the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the region on Monday, Dec. 5. Up to 10 centimetres of snow was expected, with snowfall picking up at night and carrying on into Tuesday, easing off around noon.

The period of heavy snow arrives courtesy of an arctic front moving across eastern British Columbia.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” warns Environment Canada. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate…”

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

ShuswapSnow

Previous story
B.C. pediatric hospital visits up about 200 cases a day amid influenza surge
Next story
Victoria, Kelowna top the country in percentage of people cycling to work

Just Posted

Santa Gary Haupt has some fun with seven-month old twins Isabella and Emilia at the Mamas For Mamas Penticton fundraiser at Slackwater Brewing on Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Photos: Santa babies take over Penticton brewery for Mamas for Mamas

Cpl. Laurie Rock (left) and Const. Kate Hansen pose in front of a Crammed Cruiser full of food donated to the local food bank in 2018. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News file photo)
Help Penticton’s first responders Cram the Cruiser this Saturday

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is hosting an open house to discuss the future of Cawston’s Kobau Park on Oct. 27. (Submitted)
Open house on Kobau Park’s future in Cawston

The Penticton Chamber float was very impressive at the Santa Parade on Saturday on Main Street. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
Photos: Over 1,000 people line Main Street to take in Penticton Santa Parade