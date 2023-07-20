A heat warning is in place for the majority of the Okanagan for Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21. (Environment Canada)

A heat warning is in place for the majority of the Okanagan for Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21. (Environment Canada)

Heat warning in effect for majority of Okanagan

Temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees

A heat warning is in place for the majority of the Okanagan.

“An unseasonably hot period will persist for the next two days,” said a release from Environment Canada. “Daytime temperatures will drop to the low 30s this weekend.”

In the Okanagan, the heat warning begins just south of Salmon Arm and south to Osoyoos. And on top of temperatures reaching 35 in Okanagan, there is also a 30 per cent chance of showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Interior Health wants to remind the public that this is a heat warning and not an extreme heat emergency yet. Both Environment Canada and Interior Health also reminds the public to stay in cool places, drink lots of water, check in on family and neighbours, wear sunscreen when outside, and to not leave pets in locked vehicles.

The heat warning is in effect for Thursday and Friday.

READ MORE: AMBER ALERT: Search for 2 missing children, mother continues across B.C.

READ MORE: Rapidly growing wildfire extinguished 50ft from Kelowna homes

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsEnvironment Canada weatherheat warningKelownaNews and WeatherOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
AMBER ALERT: Search for 2 missing children, mother continues across B.C.

Just Posted

A heat warning is in place for the majority of the Okanagan for Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21. (Environment Canada)
Heat warning in effect for majority of Okanagan

The Penticton Kinsmen Disability Resource Centre Society formally gifted the historic CPR station building at 216 Hastings Avenue to local non-profit organization OneSky Community Resources. Tanya Behardien, excecutive director at OneSky, far left, pictured with members of the society in front of a new plaque on Wednesday, July 19. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
‘In good hands’: Penticton’s historic CPR Station gifted to OneSky Community Resources

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

The Keremeos Transfer Station was closed on July 19 after unexploded ordinance was discovered. Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and the Regional District of Okanagan SImilkameen worked to safely dispose of the ordinance. (Google Streetview)
Canadian Armed Forces responding to unexploded ordnance at Keremeos landfill