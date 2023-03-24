L-R: Regional District Hospital Board Chair Loyal Wooldridge, Interior Health Authority President and CEO Susan Brown, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Health Minister Dix acknowledges death of former MP in visit to Kelowna

‘I want to acknowledge Al and all his contributions’

During a visit to Kelowna this week, B.C.’s Health Minister took a moment to acknowledge the death of Al Horning and the brutal attack on Gagandeep Singh.

Adrian Dix was in the city to announce a new primary care centre in Rutland and paid tribute to Horning, who he worked with in the Legislature, for his legacy as a politician and community builder.

“I want to acknowledge Al and all his contributions,” said Dix. “I understand that soon at the airport there will be an Al Horning Way, as it should be.”

Horning was a city councillor, MLA and MP during his political career. He died March 20.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna councillor, Okanagan MP/MLA: Al Horning dead at 83

Dix also noted the response by the community to the attack on international student Gagandeep Singh at a Rutland bus stop on March 17.

“I want to hold my hands out to people in Kelowna and Rutland who have been so supportive of Mr. Singh.”

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick attended the announcement and thanked Dix and Interior Health CEO Susan Brown for their efforts in helping Singh, who does not have healthcare coverage.

“These two people came right up front and made sure that happened,” added Letnick. “Thank you for being so accessible and responsive.”

Letnick pointed out it had been a rough week for the community and concluded his comment by presenting Dix with a Rutland Strong t-shirt.

READ MORE: ‘Above and beyond’: International student assaulted in Kelowna thanks Canadians for support

BC politicsHealthcareKelowna

