Indigenous Aymara women walk to the sacred mountain Inca Pucara for a day of prayer and fasting in a call for rain in Chiquipata, Bolivia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Residents in the highlands of La Paz say the lack of rain and frost since September is not allowing them to plant potatoes, beans, carrots and peas. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Indigenous Aymara women walk to the sacred mountain Inca Pucara for a day of prayer and fasting in a call for rain in Chiquipata, Bolivia, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Residents in the highlands of La Paz say the lack of rain and frost since September is not allowing them to plant potatoes, beans, carrots and peas. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Hailstorm kills 7 in Bolivian village graduation celebration

Roof collapsed in Santiago de Pacharia, a small rural community in the high plains

Seven people attending a school graduation ceremony were killed when a roof fell during an intense hailstorm in Santiago de Pacharia, a small rural community in the high plains of Bolivia, local officials said Monday.

Two more bodies were pulled from the wreckage and accumulated hailstones, hours after five bodies were found initially, according to Adelio Velásquez, an official with the mayor’s office in the district of Achacachi, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of La Paz.

The Andean region has suffered a severe drought, but this weekend much of Bolivia experienced heavy rain, which often falls as hail in higher altitudes.

BoliviaSevere weather

Previous story
Update: Elderly man dies in Penticton apartment fire
Next story
Cultural safety standard will force accountability in B.C. health care for Indigenous peoples

Just Posted

Game Cave owner Trevor Sparreboom seen here in 2021 with the Switch gaming bundles he was giving to deserving families in need. For the third year in a row, Game Cave is donating 2 Nintendo Switch, OLED game console, extra controller, and a game to a family in need of a little extra help this Christmas through SOWINS.(Western News file photo)
For the 3rd year, Penticton’s Game Cave gifting 2 gaming bundles to families in need

Penticton Starfish backpack program chair Tracy Van Raes accepts a cheque for over $1,500 from The Bay’s general manager Christine Adams. (Submitted)
The Bay in Penticton held a charity gala raising over $1,500 for Starfish program

Cranbrook Bucks take out the red hot Penticton Vees 4-1 on Saturday night. (Vees photo)
Penticton Vees lose 2 in a row

A snow blower is used to clear the sidewalk on a Chilliwack street. Do you know where the snow blower was invented? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?