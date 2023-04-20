Gun scare at Penticton store leads to quick arrest

Police seized a pellet gun from the man and warn of how much these look like a real firearm

Penticton RCMP officers responded to the parking lot of Canadian Tire in the 900 block of Railway Street after a man was displaying a firearm as he left the store on April 19.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect still in the parking lot and arrested him without incident. Officers seized a pellet gun him, which was confirmed to be recently purchased from inside the store, said Cpl. James Grandy.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Penticton resident, agreed to relinquish the firearm to police. No charges are being recommended at this time.

“After a stern warning by police, the individual agreed to relinquish the firearm,” said Grandy. “These firearms, whether replica or air powered, are so intricately designed, making it difficult for the public or responding officers to distinguish them from real ones. Therefore, exhibiting or utilizing them in public spaces poses considerable risk, and is prohibited.”

READ ALSO: Another fatal overdose warning

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.