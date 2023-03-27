Penticton law courts were locked down for a short time Wenesday. (File photo)

Guilty plea to trafficking fentanyl, meth for 2021 incident in Oliver

Samuel Prescott-Perreault also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possessing an illegal firearm

A prolific offender pleaded guilty on Monday, March 26 to drug trafficking, dangerous driving and illegal possession of a firearm.

Samuel Prescott-Perreault will have to return to Penticton’s court another day to be sentenced.

Prescott-Perault pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a conveyance, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl for trafficking and possessing a loaded 9mm handgun without a license.

The charges came after Prescott-Perault was stopped by police on June 22, 2021 in Oliver for driving dangerously.

At the time, Prescott-Perreault was out on a release order for firearm-related offenses.

After seeing the police, Prescott-Perreault got out of his vehicle and fled on foot through a quiet residential area where he was found hiding and was subsequently arrested.

A pre-sentence report and a standalone Gladue report were requested by defence, with an eight to 10-week timeline for their completion.

Prescott-Perault has a fairly lengthy criminal history, including one incident in 2016 when he attempted to climb onto the roof of the Canadian Tire building before surrendering himself to police.

Court

