Guilty plea on manslaughter charge entered by former Vernon pharmacist

Shaun Ross Wiebe entered plea in Supreme Court in Vernon regarding death of Langley mom of 3 in 2018

A former Vernon pharmacist charged with manslaughter has pleaded guilty.

Shaun Ross Wiebe entered the guilty plea in Supreme Court in Vernon, Monday, May 1, in connection with the March 15, 2018 death of Heather Barker, 37.

Barker had been found unresponsive in a home on Cordon Place at The Rise. The mother of three, originally from Langley, was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital and died from her injuries.

Wiebe was arrested in January 2021 and later released on bail.

He formerly operated Wiebe’s Pharmacy in Vernon’s Discovery Plaza, but in December 2019 the Inquiry Committee of the College of Pharmacists suspended his licence due to his substance abuse issues.

Wiebe is slated to be sentenced on Monday, June 5.

